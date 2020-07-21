The Owasso Animal Shelter is doing its part to continue services amid the coronavirus.
The facility, located at 500 S. Main St., recently closed its lobby to the public due to the pandemic, but is still offering rescues and adoptions as well as stray pickups and surrenders.
Animal control officer Brandon Hemsoth said COVID-19 hasn’t affected much of the shelter’s day-to-day operations, although he has seen a decline in strays across the community.
“I would say those have seen a noticeable decrease,” Hemsoth said, “because most people, I think, are at home or staying at home, so we’re not getting as many dogs running at large or stray animal calls … compared to last year.”
With around 30,000 people in Owasso, the shelter estimates there’s around one dog for every household. Officers have captured only 18 stray pets since June 1, with 15 returned back to their owners.
Within that timeframe, the facility has also rescued/adopted 11 animals and received 23 surrenders (10 dogs and 13 cats).
Hemsoth and his team have still made adoption possible by allowing residents to visit with available animals while social distancing outside in the parking lot or in the open yard behind the shelter.
He is encouraging pet owners, particularly newly adopted parents, to still stay current with their animals’ upkeep, including vaccines and surgeries, during the pandemic.
“Obviously we want pets to be tagged or microchipped, that way we can get them back home, and then, of course, to stay neutered and the rabies,” Hemsoth said. “I think those are always going to be the top priorities for pet owners.”
For more information about the Owasso Animal Shelter, call 918-272-4965, or visit cityofowasso.com/129/Animal-Shelter.