Owasso Public Schools this week released updated information regarding the 2020-21 school year.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner in a letter to parents published on the district’s website Tuesday addressed various questions about students’ return to classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First, all of our decision-making comes with the goal of protecting the health and safety of our students, staff, and community,” Fichtner said. “Second, it is our goal to keep school in session for the 2020-21 school year if at all possible.”
The district’s first day of school is set for Thursday, Aug. 13. There are no changes set for daily class schedules, and there are also no planned closures, according to FAQs on the website.
Parents have the option to enroll their students in full-time classes online as an alternative to face-to-face instruction a semester at a time, but cannot transition between teaching methods during that period. One virtual day is scheduled for all students on Friday, Sept. 4.
If classes were to halt due to a closure or disruption, OPS would resort to a “Pivot from Home” program, in which students would receive instruction from their teachers remotely.
“… Information related to COVID-19 continues to evolve,” Fichtner said. “Safety and health will always be the first priority. To keep school in session, we are aware that modifications in our protocols will have to occur.”
OPS will continue to adhere to regular sanitation and social distancing protocols going into the new year. Students and staff will be encouraged but not required to wear masks on school grounds; however, if their usage is mandated by the time classes begin, the district will comply with those guidelines.
“Hand washing is one layer of protection. Distancing is another layer. Face coverings are another layer. Intense cleaning is another layer. Staying home when ill is another layer,” Fichtner said. “(OPS) will utilize as many layers of protection as possible for the safety of your children and the district’s staff knowing that one layer is not a solution by itself.”
Bus routes will begin at the start of the semester, and athletics and fine arts activities are expected to continue.
More information can be found on OPS’ website at owassops.org.