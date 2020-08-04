Students across the community were kept well fed throughout the summer.
Owasso Public Schools reported a high turnout for its grab-and-go meal program, which ended on Friday, July 31.
Every weekday morning for four months, staff on the Owasso Child Nutrition team handed out bags of free food to families in a drive-by line outside the Owasso 7th Grade Center and Owasso High School east campus.
OPS debuted the service following the statewide school shutdown that went into effect in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district gave away an estimated total of 192,760 meals — about 48,190 per month, or 1,555 per day — to residents over the duration of the program.
“Our Child Nutrition Department has done a tremendous job of preparing these meals each day,” Kerwin Koerner, assistant superintendent of district services, said in a previous story. “We could not have provided this service to families without their extraordinary dedication to serving children.”
The bagged, grab-and-go meals, which varied each week, included several breakfast and lunch items such as muffins, cereal and yogurt, sandwiches, fruit and vegetables and more.