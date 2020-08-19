On scene: Owasso couple renovates church bus into mobile home for family getaways

Rachel and Ryan Cooper enjoy living life on the go.
The Owasso couple have dedicated the last few months to renovating an old church bus into a functioning mobile home for their family to use while on the road.
“I’ve always wanted to convert a bus over, but not necessarily a small bus, a full-size school bus,” Ryan said. “We went shopping for it, and found this one; it was a really good deal, out of Kansas City.”
The Coopers bought the 1999 Ford Turtle Top 26-passenger shuttle bus at the beginning of May after Ryan was laid off from his longtime job as an oilrig parts salesman in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ryan and his wife didn’t let the setback deter them, however. They decided to start their own business and use their time in transition to refurbish the large vehicle into a place where they can conduct business and their five children can settle into.
“It was just kind of a way for us to get on the road,” he said. “I do a lot of traveling for work, and so we take the kids and not get hotels and make it our own, kind of go of grid.”
Rachel added, “We’re semi-nomadic, we have been for years; we’ve moved a lot, and it just suits our family to not be sitting still. Our ultimate goal is just freedom to be able to go and explore.”
The Coopers took their first trip in the new bus just two weeks after purchasing the vehicle. They removed the seats and replaced the windows and carpet; added cabinets, a bathroom, tables and benches and electrical and plumbing; built a loft and bedroom area; and repainted and decorated the interior and exterior.
Rachel and Ryan spent a month on the road, traveling to North Dakota then over to Montana and down through Idaho, Utah and Colorado — with all the colorful stickers in their rear window to prove it.
They said the 30-day stint was a much-needed getaway amid the pandemic, and even helped them out financially since they were living minimally on the go.
“It was actually cheaper, even paying our house payment and stuff, it was actually cheaper for us to be living on the road,” Rachel said, “plus even gas and everything included, just because we were living much simpler.”
The couple is now back at home, hard at work in their driveway putting more touches on their ongoing renovation project. Rachel enjoys sawing and shaping the wood for the bus’s walls, while Ryan likes installing the appliances — although it’s always a team effort, which their children can attest.
“We teach (our kids) a lot sometimes through hands-on,” Ryan said. “My oldest son wanted to build a fort tree house, and so we’re teaching him how to measure and how to cut, learning that way, and then you’re going to have to add.”
Rachel added, “We’ve always traditionally homeschooled, so we’ve always just wanted the freedom to just go and to live. It’s just an opportunity for us to pour into our kids and give them new life experiences.”