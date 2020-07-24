The Tulsa County Oklahoma Home and Community Education, in partnership with Owasso Jewels, recently announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.
Owasso Jewels is an affiliate of the Tulsa County Oklahoma Home and Community Education, an organization that has served communities through family education since 1935.
OHCE President Sharilyn Munroe and Scholarship Chairperson Cheryell Romere, both of Owasso, presented the awards via Zoom to three deserving students this year.
Kaylynn Mills took home first place, Cassidy Nunn nabbed second, and Amber Smith received third.
“We wish all three of these young ladies the very best in their educational endeavors,” an OHCE spokesperson said.
Kaylynn Mills ($1,000 scholarship)
Mills is a graduating high school senior. She has been taking concurrent classes at Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Oklahoma, majoring in pre-medicine. Her goal is to become a pediatric neurologist to help children with epilepsy.
Since she was 5 years old, Mills has worked as a volunteer in local hospice.
“Some of her duties consisted of going with me to nursing homes to play games, make crafts, ice cream socials, visit with nursing home residents, and giving that extra attention to someone,” Mills’ nominator stated in her letter of recommendation.
Cassidy Nunn ($500 scholarship)
Nunn is working toward her bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Northeastern State University. This next semester, she hopes to begin an internship in publication or advertisement.
All of Nunn’s art professors chose her as Graphic Design’s 2019-20202 Academic Achievement Award scholar, her letter of recommendation stated.
Amber Smith ($250 scholarship)
Smith is a charter member of the new satellite group of the Owasso Jewels-Diamonds in the Rough. She is currently working toward her master’s degree in school counseling at Southwestern State University.
Smith serves as a paraprofessional at Smith Elementary in Owasso.
“It takes a big heart to do what she does every day, and I am so grateful to have her on my team,” Smith’s nominator stated in her letter of recommendation.