Owasso City Council recently passed a new noise ordinance to help mitigate loud and disturbing sounds throughout the community.
The statute repeals two previous sections governing noise and outlines more specific language regarding public, residential and commercial sound regulations.
“The whole idea behind the ordinance was to add some structure to enforcement of noise … to identify some provisions to the code that were finite and measureable,” said Beth Anne Childs, city prosecutor.
Guidelines within the chapter establish decibel limits at different times of the day, and allow residents to obtain a permit for amplification in areas like parks and other establishments. It also defines a “chronic noise producer” and summarizes enforcement and penalties for violations.
Residents are prohibited from operating outdoor or construction machinery between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. It is also unlawful to create mechanical noise that registers more than 80 decibels at the nearest complainant’s property line.
Most amplified sounds produced through equipment are limited to 65 decibels in residential areas, unless publicly permitted, which will allow 80 decibels within the boundary of the nearest residentially occupied property.
Additionally, commercial properties are prohibited from amplifying sound or live music between 2 and 9 a.m., or in excess of 95 decibels after 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The Owasso chief of police may define “chronic noise producers” based on several factors, including the number and frequency of complaints, severity of sound events, and times and days of incidents, and will work with the establishment to create a noise mitigation plan.
“We wanted there to be an interactive process to address businesses that tend to have a chronic problem,” Childs said. “So it’s collaborative, in that businesses will come in and they try to come up with some reasonable benchmarks and accommodations to address the issue.”
Pinnacle Performance & Repair, for example, which produces high levels of noise to restore and customizing race cars, was declared a noise nuisance in April 2019, and will benefit from the new ordinance, said owner Mike Mayopoulos.
Pinnacle faced legal action after staff at Infinity Investigations & Protective Services, a neighboring business, claimed that the constant use of loud machinery at the shop, located in downtown Owasso, interrupted the flow of its operations.
Mayopoulos said the updated language outlined in the ordinance will give him a better understanding of the City’s expectations as it relates to sound.
“I really believe it’s a step in the right direction,” Mayopoulos said. “I hope this opens up some reasonable avenues of conversation … at least now I know what I’m expecting, and I can sit down with someone at the city and voice my concerns.”