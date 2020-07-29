Owasso new Redbud Festival Park has quickly grown to be a popular destination among residents.
The open, beautified gathering place spans 2 acres in the heart of downtown Owasso, and features a large lawn, pavilion, performance stage and other amenities. The City broke ground on the $2.5 million project in May 2018, and now anchors Owasso’s Redbud District.
Since marking its official debut on July 2, the park has played host to several events and activities for locals to enjoy.
On Tuesdays, for example, workout enthusiasts and food fanatics alike can come together, while social distancing amid the pandemic, to participate in Yoga in the Park and Food Truck Frenzy.
Food vendors over the last few weeks have included Simply Sweet, Prairie Fire Grille & Catering, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Raphael’s Southern BBQ, Slush Face Slushies and Krumbly’s Kitchen, to name a few.
The end of the week is slotted for Friday Night Live, featuring bands like Kinda Collective on Aug. 21, as well as Community Movie Night, showcasing films such as “Field of Dreams” on Aug. 28.
“Redbud Festival Park is such an exceptional place,” said Kimberly Osment, who has lived in Owasso for 25 years. “I stop by to eat my breakfast often. (I) love that we have a venue to showcase our amazing local talents.”
Another popular attraction is the Redbud Farmer’s Market, hosted every Saturday morning in partnership with Owasso Farm and Artisan Market, where local merchants like A New Leaf, Hilltop Scents, Grammy Jams, Believe Bakery and others can display and sell their goods.
“I loved how I could pull right up and step into a shaded place to browse,” said Jenifer DeCastro, who recently visited the market. “The park itself was clean with picturesque landscape. It had lots of variety in texture and places to sit.”
City officials during the park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony held in conjunction with Owasso’s first Gathering on Main at the beginning of the month commented on the newly developed site and its many offerings.
“We’re happy it’s finally here,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said during the dedication. “I think the product that we’ve come out with is fantastic.”
Mayor Bill Bush added, “This is a result of everyone working together … I don’t know of a better quality-of-life project right now in Owasso.”
For more information about Owasso’s Redbud Festival Park, visit cityofowasso.com/654/Redbud-Festival-Park.