An Owasso Police K9 unit helped a 5-year-old return home safely after the child had gone missing Friday morning.
Around 10:45 a.m., Owasso police responded to a call at the Greens Apartments in reference to a missing child. The boy, who reportedly had significant mental challenges, had gone missing from the apartment home within the hour.
Officers helped a parent in searching the home as well as the surrounding courtyards and playgrounds. Due to the extended period of time and severe heat outside, the Owasso Fire Department, Greens Management, nearby neighbors and city crews conducted an extensive search of the area.
Around 11:15, an Owasso PD K9 team located the child in a pond near 8400 N. 145 E. Ave. The child was checked by crews and returned to the family. Authorities also recognized a 17-year-old Owasso resident who assisted in the search with his own personal camera/drone.