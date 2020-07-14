1. What role do you have with Redwood Bookkeeping Services?
I am one of the owners of the company along with my business partner, Misti Moore.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Meeting people from all backgrounds and businesses, collaborating and working on understanding business and creating growth in their community.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I show dogs. I have keeshonds and cesky terriers. If I am not at a dog show, I am home with friends and family or on the tennis court.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Attending Westminster. It is the largest dog show in the nation and has always been a huge goal of mine.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Grace and Frankie”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Greece. My fiance and I love history and Greek mythology.
7. Tell us about your family.
I have my son, Devin, and my loving fiancé Alec. We also have our dogs and a very particular cat at home. It would not be possible to do everything I do without the love and support of my family; I am beyond thankful for them.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
It feels like a million times. Just as I get off my business phone, my personal phone is ringing. It is never-ending, but I love being busy.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Drivers that do not know how to merge on the highway; it drives me crazy some days.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
The quietness. I love not being in the city, but close enough that it is an easy drive for dinner out or a specific store.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Carpe diem. It sounds so cheesy, but whenever I am having an “off” day, thinking of it always inspires me to work to make my day better and to know tomorrow will be better too.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Anything Asian or pizza is always my default if I can not think of anything else.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
Not that I’m aware of, but if someone finds out, I would be interested to know.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
I could not live without my wonderful son and fiancé. My friends make all the difference in my life and fill me with so much joy. And my coffee, it’s my first drink in the morning and sometimes my last as well.
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
It has been a brand new experience to say the least and a real adjustment at home and in my business. We have had to purchase masks for all our employees and ourselves, limiting how often we were going out, and it has completely changed how we were handling meetings.