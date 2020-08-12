1. What role do you have with Delaware Child Development?
Site director for Ivy Academy Owasso/Sperry
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I enjoy knowing that every day is different. When working with children, it’s like Forrest Gump said: “… Life (is) like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get,” and I love what each day may bring in the work.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love being active. Getting in the gym, playing basketball or watching and supporting my girls in their sports.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I want to cliff jump into some nice, warm and clear water.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Big Bang Theory.” The chemistry of the actors was amazing! Get it? Chemistry.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
The Canary Islands! An absolutely beautiful land and people. Everything is slowed down. No one in a hurry to do this or that. Lunch could last two to three hours. It teaches you to slow down sometimes.
7. Tell us about your family.
I have a beautiful wife, Dominique, and two girls, Taya and Taryn, whom I adore. They keep me focused, humbled and let me know they love me and all my imperfections.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
It depends on the day. If it’s the work week, 29 times a day. If it’s the weekend, maybe five to seven times. I don’t really care to be on my phone when I’m with my family.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When people do not push in chairs behind themselves, or say “thank you” when someone opens the door for them. Bring back manners and a bit of courtesy for your fellow person, as it’s needed in our world. “Manners Maketh Man.”
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I enjoy that both cities are looking to grow, but with intention and quality. There’s also the ability to know your neighbors because those small town values still exist.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
“This too shall pass.” Right now, this advice couldn’t be more relevant with the pandemic we are dealing with. I truly believe we as a community and as a nation will get beyond this moment in time, and will only become stronger.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
A tender, 12-ounce ribeye (medium) with grilled asparagus, loaded mashed potatoes and bananas foster for dessert
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
If I do have one, it’s even hidden from me.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
1. Music. It’s the key to my soul. 2. The gym or the ability to be active, huge stress reliever. 3. Service to others. I have always felt compelled to give back to my community through the work I’ve done with children. It’s a part of who I am at my core.
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
Made a home gym, purchased Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, added yoga to keep myself centered, and taken advantage of the ongoing building of my family through quality communication and old-school games.