1. What role do you have with Team Vortex Weather?
I am the creator, owner/operator of the Team Vortex Weather Info Group Facebook page and team established on March 30, 2016.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
That’s a hard question to answer as there is so many things to enjoy and appreciate as a weather enthusiast. If I were to pick one most valuable and enjoyable aspect of what we do I’d have to say we get the most enjoyment out of the smiles and appreciation of all our members during heightened weather events. Keeping people safe and aware is our highest priority. Well ... I could also add the enjoyment I get when I know I am at ground zero aka the most dangerous and hair raising part of the storm. When I am on a storm and I realize I am teetering on the verge of extreme danger I for some reason become even more headstrong and I plow in head first lol.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
What I do for fun lol. A lot. We only live once and since we only live once I really try to enjoy life at its fullest, within my pocket book that is! Oh the stories I could tell. I am an avid outdoorsman such as animal interaction, fishing, boating, weather, survival and any of the such. Adventures are my forte, the more the merrier as I say. Random road trips and mini vacations are phenomenal. I could really expand on thus but I’m sure shorter answers may be best for this questionnaire.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
This is a fun one. Unique bucket list oh boy. Well, I’d really have to say I’ve always had a need for some serious speed and have always been fascinated by aircraft. I’d give whatever I could to be able to experience some high G maneuvers in an F-16 or anything faster if allowed. No. 1 experience during flight would be a fully unrestricted climb with full afterburners from takeoff. Through the clouds and beyond with my hair on fire lol. I could only imagine the feeling.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I don’t really watch very much television since I am always trying to be out enjoying life as much as possible. My wife introduced me to “The Game of Thrones” series and honestly I think it was put together quite well. It’s very enjoyable as to see what takes place next lol sometimes hard to not start another episode. My wife and I watched the series from start to finish and enjoyed every minute. Medieval times are very intriguing and plays such a massive role in world history. Very well done on the show although I’m sure we can all agree that it’s a good thing dragons never existed, giggles, whew!!!!!!!
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I’ll never get the opportunity but if I think outside the box on this I’d really love to visit the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Space has been explored more than the depths of our world water. Less than 5% of all earths water bottoms have been explored and I think it would be the trip of a lifetime to go somewhere that a very small number of individuals have been. Tectonic plates collide there and one of them advances deep down into the earth’s crust as the other plate moves above it. The fascination of this overwhelms me. On a realistic side, I’d love to take my wife to Florida to swim with the manatees.
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife and I have two children, mostly grown now, one girl, one boy. Our daughter is 21 and our son is 17. We try to do as much as we can together when we can. My wife is 41 and I am 38 and I love how we still hit the fast lane and keep doing random things to keep life new. I am in the business of assisting farming and agriculture and my wife is a manager of retail. Our son is in mechanics and gold and our daughter is in animals and animal care.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Phones lol. I pick my phone up all the time. More than I should probably. Sometimes it’s for wasting time but mostly it’s for shopping, business and weather. Weather being No. 1. I am always staring at my radar just hoping for a good intense on the edge storm chase.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
I’d have to say my biggest pet peeve would be watching people treat others with disgust and disrespect. There’s absolutely no reason at all to always place yourself above any other person. This world is full of chaos and turmoil and the last thing we need is hate and greed. One day we will all need each other.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Honestly, I don’t really hit town/city too much. I’ve always been a nature boy and spend most of my time outside of work doing primitive things. If I had to choose I’d say the Owasso/Collinsville area offers beautiful scenery on rivers and lakes. Restaurants are plentiful and make it hard to choose where to go eat. LOL. I’ve ran into some amazing people in this area and hope to meet many more. I’ve noticed the community will come together for a greater good when called for and I think that is very commendable.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or have given to someone?
Let’s think principle on this one and really deduce this statement. “You cannot give anyone else anything that you do not have for yourself first.” I try to live by this statement.
Love, honor, respect are the three main attributes this statement speaks of. If I do not possess these attributes for myself in my life then how could I show them to others? I always try to put myself last. As for best advice I’ve ever given to someone else is this. “The hardest battle you will ever fight in life is the battle within yourself against yourself”. This means recognizing your faults and imperfections and overcoming them because once you better yourself you better everyone around you.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
When my siblings and I were still youngins and living a hard life, our mother worked three jobs just to pay bills and I remember a time when we had nothing more than four chicken legs, a can of beans and one box of matches. Our mother gathered us up in our small van and used what gas she had and took us to a place called Richardson’s Ford, a small creek in Kansas. She showed us how to make a campfire to cook with and placed an old beat up grill over it and we had our first campfire dinner with four chicken legs and a can of beans. It was our best meal ever because it held the most important and heartfelt family unity when we had nothing else.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I’m not really sure if I have a hidden talent or not but if I had to take a guess I’d probably say I am very good at reading people. My wife always says it’s scary because I generally already know what people are going to do before they do it but again. That may not be a talent but more so just paying attention and putting two and two together. In my adventures I have had dinner with raccoons on river banks and used my hands to make owl sound and ended up calling in an owl to a tree branch just above my head while fishing late at night lol.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Besides the normal answers of family, friends and God, Three things I couldn’t live without would probably consist of love, patience and wisdom. Love being No. 1 because if love didn’t exist then how could I or anyone else have compassion and strength for others. Love is binding and true. Love heals. Patience is No. 2. The greatest things in life take time and to allow time to work we have to have patience. It’s like growing a garden really, plant your life seeds and be patient for the reward. Wisdom is No. 3. Oh the things I could say about wisdom. Wisdom speaks for itself. It is a very deep aspect and produces great reward. Be wise and discern what to do and what not to do, be wise towards others and recognize their needs and be wise to know when the times are right. Be wise and make the right choices at the right times and be wise to potentially dangerous situations and turn from them. Love, patience and wisdom. Perfect those and you got it made.
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
Remember earlier in this questionnaire when I said nothing can bring our family down? I meant it. We practice our social distancing closely but we have not quarantined and the reason why is because we continue to enjoy life at its fullest away from populated areas such as the woods, river banks, lakes and creeks. We tried to quarantine in our homes but that’s not what God wants for us and so we get out of the house in different ways than a lot of other folks. This Covid will pass and we pray health and safety for everyone.