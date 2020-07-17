The City of Owasso has no current plans to issue a mask mandate for citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.
The consensus of City Council at this week’s work session came on the heels of Tulsa’s new city-wide mask ordinance, which went into effect on Wednesday.
“We discussed it, from scientific studies to what the CDC and the WHO said,” Owasso Mayor Bill Bush said. “I think that there’s other ways to encourage the public to be responsible than trying to mandate that they have to wear a mask right now.”
The City continues to implore residents to adhere to strict sanitation and social distancing protocols, but leaves the decision to require face coverings on the shoulders of local establishments for the time being.
“If they want to mandate masks to shop at their place or eat at their place, that’s up to the individual businesses,” Bush said. “We’re not going to tell them they can or can’t.”
Many factors played into Council’s decision not to issue an order, with enforcement measures among those topping the list.
“… How do you regulate it?” Bush said. “Do you have to mandate the type of cloth that they wear? The type of mask they wear? Are you going to have police start using your … funds to go out and have them starting writing tickets (for those) not wearing masks?”
The mayor also cited the public’s ongoing compliance as a major influence in the Council’s direction.
“For the size of Owasso and the number of people and the number of hospitalizations, we’ve done a great job of keeping the numbers down,” Bush said. “They’re doing a real good job of the social distancing, that and hygiene.”
He said the City is continuing to monitor those figures — which currently stand at 208 confirmed cases, 158 recoveries and two deaths for Owasso, as of Friday, July 17, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.
“We’ll sit and watch for any new developments and continue to consider all the options,” Bush said. “We’ll make sure that we have the public safety and interests (in mind).”
For more information about resources on COVID-19 provided by the City of Owasso, visit cityofowasso.com.