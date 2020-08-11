Gov. Kevin Stitt visited Owasso Tuesday morning to meet with local industry leaders who have benefited from coronavirus relief funding.
Nearly a dozen small businesses in and around Owasso that employ 495 Oklahomans have received more than $331,400 through the CARES Act, Oklahoma Business Relief Program, Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program and Oklahoma Bounce Back Assistance Program.
Stitt toured Mingo Aerospace, an Owasso-based aircraft component repair and manufacturing facility, which received a $113,550 award from OBBAP to fund a project designed to bring outsourced repairs from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City back into the state.
“Aerospace and defense is a huge driver for Oklahoma’s economy,” Stitt said during the visit. “We have Tinker … we’ve got American Airlines, so there’s companies like Mingo that are really the supply chain for all those … So, really proud of their leadership, the Emery family, here in Owasso.”
Bill Emery, managing director at Mingo, oversees 45 employees at the family-owned company. He had to lay off six technicians during the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since rehired two of them, thanks in part to Stitt’s relief efforts.
“It meant a lot just to know that he’s so supportive of small business,” Emery said. “The program that we were able to participate in did help and kind of pushed us over the edge to buy that equipment, and hopefully develop the new capabilities … where we can maybe pull some work out of Tinker that we weren’t able to do before.”
After the tour, Stitt traveled to the Bailey Ranch Golf Club, where he and his staff held a roundtable luncheon with OBRP recipients. He was joined by Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling, Owasso city officials and other members of the community.
Jillian Prather, who owns operates her own dentistry in Owasso, was in attendance and shared how the funds kept her in business amid a challenging time.
“Going from zero revenue to a PPP loan, I was able to retain our staff,” Prather said. “And in the middle of that, I was also given the opportunity to expand my practice, doubling it in size in square footage wise, patient wise and staff wise. We were up 30% last month … and this month we’re on track to beat that.”
Josh Cordova, director of operations at Sherco Machine and Engineering, added, “We knew we were going to have a downturn in our industry … but this has definitely helped us. With (the funds), it’s going to help us buy the raw materials we need and specialized equipment with the contracts we’re trying to get. It’ll carry us through the year and into next year for sure.”
Several other Owasso recipients like Charis Music Studio, Blue Sky Productions, WaterStone Dry Cleaning and MAD Eats and SMOKE Woodfire Grill, also shared their experiences.
“That’s why I’m here,” Stitt said. “I wanted to put my eye on these businesses, thank them for investing and hear the stories, because these are real families that are affected. Keeping businesses employed and keep them growing is so important to the overall health of the state.”