Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will visit Owasso and Broken Arrow on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to meet with business owners who have received grant funding through CARES Act programs, including the Oklahoma Business Relief Program, the Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Program and the Oklahoma Bounce Back Assistance Program.
The programs are some of the several initiatives that Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce have provided to reboot Oklahoma’s economy and assist businesses in the recovery from COVID-19.
While in Owasso, Stitt plans to visit Mingo Aerospace for a tour of the facility. Mingo Aerospace has 45 employees and received a $113,550 award from the Oklahoma Bounce Back Assistance Program to fund a project designed to bring outsourced repairs from Tinker AFB back into Oklahoma.
After the tour, Stitt will move on to hold a roundtable with OBRP recipients at Bailey Ranch Golf Club. He will be joined by Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling and representatives from 10 businesses that employ 495 Oklahomans and received more than $331,400 in COVID-19 relief funding from the State of Oklahoma.