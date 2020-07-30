Former Owasso City Manager Rodney Ray died Thursday morning at the age of 73.
Ray spent much of his professional life working in local government. He held roles as a consultant and municipal leader at several area communities. Ray served two different stints as Owasso city manager, from 1985-98 and 2001-13.
Ray had served as the president of The Municipal Institute in Owasso since 2013. He was also the executive director of Associated Builders and Contractors from 1981-86 and the Jenks city manager from 1977-81.
Funeral arrangements will be made through Mowery Funeral Services.