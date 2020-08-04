In compliance with CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and out of consideration for the health and safety of the community, the Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip has been canceled for 2020.
On May 12th, River Parks Authority announced postponement of the annual riverfront Fourth of July celebration to Sept. 7 due to public health concerns and COVID-19 limitations on large public gatherings.
River Parks Authority has worked with local sponsors since 1976 to host the event, which draws thousands of people annually to River West Festival Park and Veterans Park for food, drinks and entertainment. The fireworks are launched from the 21st Street Bridge, where they can be seen for miles in every direction.
QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager Mendi Parker in a press release said she and her team regret having to cancel Tulsa's annual fireworks tradition because of the pandemic.
“Our number one consideration is for the health and well-being of our families, friends and neighbors,” Parker said. “Tulsa’s spirit remains strong and vibrant as we navigate through this challenging time, and we look forward to coming together again next year.”
Matt Meyer, executive director of River Parks Authority, added, “We are looking forward to 2021 and the next Folds of Honor FreedomFest. We appreciate the understanding of the community and our hared concern for the health and safety of our citizens.”