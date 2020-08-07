Liz Dueck knows her way around a canvas.
The Owasso native will showcase her creativity in 24 Works on Paper, a traveling exhibit by Oklahoma artists, opening to the public at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford on Aug. 31.
The show will feature 24 pieces of paper — such as printmaking, drawing, painting and photography — bringing original, contemporary Oklahoma artwork to spectators in communities across the state.
Dueck will display her very own “Fleeting Blooms,” an oil painting that’s part of her series Eutierria, meaning Good Earth, referring to the positive connection with the planet and its life forces.
“This feeling occurs when the human-nature relationship is spontaneous ad mutually enriching,” Dueck said. “As I take my time exploring outside, I am often drawn to the collaborative rhythm of sunlight, wine and plant-life that make up how these places feel, and mimic it by abstracting my paintings with a bit of whimsy.”
24 Works on Paper will be on view at SWOSU Aug. 31-Sept. 18 before traveling to nine other locations throughout the state for more than a year.
“We are looking forward to hosting 24 Works on Paper because it is important for our students to see contemporary artwork being created here in Oklahoma,” said Robin Jones, professor and chair of the Department of Art at SWOSU. “We are all in need of inspiration this year, and visual art is a wonderful way to keep our spirits up during this time.”
The guest curator, Heather Ahtone, Ph.D., senior curator at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, is responsible for selecting all the works for this touring exhibition in addition to the Curator's Choice and Award of Merit cash prizes. Additionally, all artworks will be included in a full-color catalog along with an essay by the curator.
Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. OVAC will also have a digital catalog and education guide available on their website for folks who would prefer to enjoy the exhibition from home.
For more information about this OVAC exhibition and to view the online catalog, visit 24works.org.
Art Haddaway with Owasso Reporter contributed to this story.