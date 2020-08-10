United States Attorney Trent Shores announced on Friday, Aug. 7, the results of the August 2020 Federal Grand Jury B.
The grand jury returned 39 unsealed and 11 sealed indictments, which included two Owasso residents. The individuals have been charged with violations of U.S. law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
Michael Johnson, second-degree murder
Michael Leon Johnson, 34, of Owasso, was indicted for second-degree murder.
Johnson is charged with killing William Houseman by operating a vehicle recklessly and with disregard for human life.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Tulsa Police Department and FBI are the investigative agencies.
Olusola Ojo, bank fraud conspiracy
Olusola Ojo, 41, of Owasso, and Ibanga Etuk, 40 of Tulsa, were indicted for bank fraud conspiracy.
The two men were charged with conspiring to obtain loan proceeds from banks for federal Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES Act.
According to the indictment, the defendants created various business entities, fraudulently represented on loan applications that they had a number of employees, and shared fraudulent payroll expenses that would qualify for PPP loans.
The men further submitted multiple applications for the same purported business to several banks, without disclosing that they were submitting duplicate and overlapping applications.
Ojo and Etuk received nearly $1 million as a result of the scheme. The Federal Reserve Office of Inspector General, FBI and Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General are conducting the investigation.