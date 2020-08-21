Siblings Sydney and Seth Sherman, along with their father Jake, began offering a recycling service out of their Owasso home six years ago.
What started as a fun idea to help their fellow neighbors quickly turned into a community-wide venture that recently caught the attention of national corporation PepsiCo Recycling.
Every Saturday, the Shermans make their way to customers’ homes across the area to collect recyclables from a bin they provide as part of their program. Their patrons pay a small fee, and the rest is left in the capable hands of Sydney and Seth.
The family business, called Green Teens Curbside Recycling, has seen large growth in the last few years, expanding outside of Owasso to Collinsville and Verdigris, and now reaching more than 150 customers.
Chris Weber, sustainability director for PepsiCo Beverages North America, said the company shares Green Teen’s same goal of making recycling easier and more accessible for local citizens, and chose to help fund the operation.
“When we learned about the impact Green Teens has made, we wanted to help them reach even more residents through their curbside recycling program,” Weber said. “We’re proud to support Green Teens and applaud Jake, Sydney and Seth on their efforts to make Oklahoma a better place to live.”
PepsiCo’s grant will allow Green Teens to waive the $60 sign-up fee for 150 new customers, and divert an additional 23 tons of materials from landfills annually.
Jake said he’s honored to receive the grant and is looking forward to continuing the service with the support of PepsiCo, which will go toward giving back to local youth in a big way.
“It’s just a great opportunity to help us grow our business and provide this service to more people in the community,” Jake said. “Our plan is to grow the business and keep it going, and hire local teenagers and use money to help them go to college.”
For more information about Green Teens Curbside Recycling, call 918-235-7602, or visit the business’s Facebook page.