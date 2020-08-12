The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office released its 2019 crash summary for Oklahoma.
OHSO’s interactive crash map displays fatal and injurious collisions that occurred last year across the state. Oklahoma saw 9,763 crashes with 12,304 injuries (both minor and serious) and 640 fatalities on the road.
In Owasso, OHSO logged 73 crashes, which involved 91 injuries and two fatalities. The latest report reflects one less crash but 18 more injuries compared to 2018.
Ten of Owasso’s crashes in 2019 were related to speed, while four were associated with alcohol, which led to one fatality. The rest were associated with drugs, drowsy/distracted driving and other causes.
Collinsville also logged eight crashes, all of which were injurious, which remained the same year over year.
The report shows that the total number of fatalities on Oklahoma roadways decreased from 655 in 2018, to 640 in 2019. There were also 399 fewer people injured in crashes during that same time period.
Alcohol-related fatalities, however, increased from 158 in 2018, to 165 in 2019, and were only exceeded by drug-related deaths, which reached 245.
These crash statistics, collected from the nearly 80,000 collision reports submitted to the Department of Public Safety throughout 2019, are used to provide lawmakers, stakeholders, the media and citizens with important facts and information related to roadway safety.
They are also used to determine federal grant funding for various highway safety focus areas including enforcement, education, engineering and emergency medical services. These federal grant funds are managed by the OHSO.