Owasso has reported an additional death due to COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The death, reported on the state’s official web portal Thursday, marks the second recorded coronavirus-related fatality for Owasso.
Owasso currently ranks as the 17th top city in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, logging 198 total cases with 152 recoveries.
The portal reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Glenpool, Bixby, Skiatook and Muskogee, and falling behind places such as Claremore, Yukon, Idabel and Broken Bow.
Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 38th spot at 101 confirmed cases with 81 recoveries and also one death, according to the report.
As of Thursday, Oklahoma has 23,441 confirmed cases, with 18,095 recoveries and 438 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.