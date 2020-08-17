Owasso has 85 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Aug. 17, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, which ranks in the 16th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 500 confirmed total cases with 415 recoveries and two deaths.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Altus, Bixby, Broken Arrow and Muskogee, and falling behind places such as Claremore, Bartlesville, Jenks and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 39th spot at 200 confirmed cases with 174 recoveries and one death, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 48,342 confirmed cases, with 40,224 recoveries and 661 deaths, the dashboard shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.