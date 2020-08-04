Owasso has 64 active cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, which ranks in the 16th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 401 confirmed total cases with 337 recoveries and two deaths.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Bixby, Enid, Muskogee and Idabel, and falling behind places such as Claremore, Bartlesville Altus and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 39th spot at 167 confirmed cases with 141 recoveries and one death, according to the report.
As of Tuesday, Oklahoma has 39,463 confirmed cases, with 32,319 recoveries and 566 deaths, the dashboard shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.