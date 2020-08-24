Owasso has 71 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Aug. 24, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, which ranks in the 16th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 542 confirmed total cases with 471 recoveries and two deaths.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Altus, Bixby, Muskogee and Idabel, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Bartlesville, Jenks and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 40th spot at 226 confirmed cases with 189 recoveries and one death, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 53,522 confirmed cases, with 44,660 recoveries and 730 deaths, the dashboard shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.