Owasso has 60 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Aug. 3, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, which ranks in the 16th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 386 confirmed total cases with 326 recoveries and two deaths.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Bixby, Enid, Muskogee and Idabel, and falling behind places such as Claremore, Bartlesville Altus and Stillwater.
Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 39th spot at 162 confirmed cases with 136 recoveries and one death, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 38,602 confirmed cases, with 31,165 recoveries and 551 deaths, the dashboard shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.