Owasso ranks within the top 20 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 27, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, in the 17th spot, has logged 302 total cases with 240 recoveries and two deaths, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Enid, Idabel, Bixby and Muskogee, and falling behind places such as Claremore, Yukon, Bartlesville and Broken Bow.
Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 40th spot at 129 confirmed cases with 108 recoveries and one death, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 31,285 confirmed cases, with 24,698 recoveries and 496 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.