Owasso currently ranks as the 17th top city in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, logging 223 total cases with 170 recoveries, as of Monday, July 20.
The portal reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Glenpool, Bixby, Skiatook and Muskogee, and falling behind places such as Claremore, Yukon, Idabel and Broken Bow.
Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 37th spot at 110 confirmed cases with 87 recoveries and also one death, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 25,433 confirmed cases, with 19,750 recoveries and 452 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.