Owasso ranks within the top 20 cities in Oklahoma with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 13, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Owasso, in the 17th spot, has logged 181 total cases with 132 recoveries and one death, as noted in a report on the state’s official web portal.
The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Glenpool, Bixby, Skiatook and Muskogee, and falling behind places such as Claremore, Yukon, Idabel and Broken Bow.
Additionally, Collinsville ranked in the 36th spot at 93 confirmed cases with 68 recoveries and also one death, according to the report.
As of Monday, Oklahoma has 20,745 confirmed cases, with 15,815 recoveries and 424 deaths, the report shows.
The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.