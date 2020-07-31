Owasso Police were happy to reclaim the traveling trophy but were even more pleased for the community involvement.
The sixth annual Boots and Badges took place Thursday at the Owasso YMCA. Owasso Police edged out Owasso Fire in blood donations for the event hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“Obviously we are very proud that the donation customer pool chose to support the police department in this endeavor,” said Lt. Nick Boatman, whose team took back the Boots and Badges trophy after Owasso Fire had the higher total in each of the past two years. “But more importantly we are proud of the citizens that took the time to make the donations in the first place.”
OBI Senior Account Manager Marla Roberts reported the blood drive collected 60 donations, which will go on to help 180 patients. Roberts was impressed with the turnout, considering the event had to moved from last year’s location of City Hall in order to comply with social distancing requirements.
“The turnout has been incredible,” Roberts said. “Owasso has always been very, very supportive of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, as has been the YMCA.”
Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst said he and his colleagues see the need for donations on a first-hand basis.
“Participating in the blood drive is another way our firefighters are able to serve our community through donating themselves, along with encouraging others, to donate. Unfortunately, we often see firsthand on calls that donated blood is going to be needed to help save a life,” Hurst said. “ … OBI has indicated that blood donations are down due to COVID-19 concerns, which is understandable; however, accidents and other medical issues did not get the notice of a shut down. The need is still there and I would encourage all who are able to consider donating.”