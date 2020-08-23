A young Collinsville woman was killed in an early morning crash Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Caitlyn Allan, 20, was one of four passengers in a truck that crashed on a county road southwest of Oologah just before 1 a.m., according to an OHP report.
Troopers are still trying to determine the cause of the crash, but reported only one vehicle involved, a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by a 19-year-old Broken Arrow man, at EW430 and NS470.
The driver and three female passengers, a 19-, 20-, and 21-year-old all of Owasso, were taken to hospitals in stable condition. The 19-and 21-year-old were treated and released, according to the report.
Allan was pronounced dead at the scene.
All other details of the crash remain under investigation, such as the condition of the driver at the time of the crash and whether occupants were wearing seat belts, but troopers reported the weather was clear and the roadway was dry.