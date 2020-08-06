Collinsville Public Schools is planning to start classes for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The district is giving students the option to receive instruction through a traditional in-person learning plan, virtual courses from a distance, or a blended program of both.
Superintendent Lance West said in a letter to parents that he and his staff are continuing to monitor local and state guidelines and recommendations, and hopes the new protocols can be lifted as the situation improves.
“Our wish is to be a stabilizing influence on your student and to provide them the complete education that we all want for our children,” West said. “… I truly believe in our staff, our community, our parents, and our kids … we will get through this together.”
On campus, all students and staff are required to wear masks or face coverings within designated “Mask Zones,” which include common areas like hallways as well as the cafeteria and gymnasium. Students are also mandated to wear protective gear on buses.
Students in sixth through 12th grade will be issued Chromebooks to access schoolwork and utilize Google Classroom throughout the school year. Those who opt to enroll in full-time virtual courses will use Edgenuity Courseware to complete their assignments. Parents have until Sept. 31 to make a change to their children’s chosen learning model.
No closures or delays are currently anticipated. If CPS were to transition to a full-time distance learning option due to COVID-19 complications, students would continue to receive regular instruction from home.
As of now, all athletics and activities will continue as planned with extra measures taken to ensure the safety of students and staff. Additional standards may be implemented as needed.
For more information about Collinsville Public Schools’ response and protocol relating to the coronavirus, visit Collinsville.k12.ok.us.