Collinsville Public Schools announced Friday that a district employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A staff member at Collinsville High School who showed symptoms of the coronavirus was quarantined a day after students returned to in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Lance West said in a letter to parents.
“We are working directly with county health officials to address this situation,” West said. “Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members.”
Friday marked the first confirmed COVID-19 case for CPS since starting school, although two other employees tested positive and recovered before classes began, according to West. He added that one student enrolled in distance learning also tested positive, but never entered school premises.
The latest case resulted in a few other staff and students at the high school to be quarantined. West said all classes and activities will continue to be held in spite of the incident.
“It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances,” he said. “I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.”
West said he is thankful for his team of nurses and other staff who are continuing to conduct regular temperature checks, and enforce sanitation and social distancing protocols across the district.
“We’ve got at least 12 people trained up to do contact tracing,” he said. “They were all over today, and I thought they did a wonderful job of identifying (the virus).”
To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 case numbers across Collinsville Public Schools, visit
collinsville.k12.ok.us.
Collinsville schools
Collinsville Public Schools welcomed students back to classes on Thursday, Aug. 20. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter
By Art Haddaway
Editor
