A Collinsville man’s body was recovered after he drowned in Boar Creek on Saturday.
Search and rescue crews located the body of Stephen Bosch, 20, about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in Boar Creek about 6 miles east of Hominy in Osage County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
State troopers said Bosch was with a group of friends on a rock ledge above the creek after midnight Saturday. Bosch was drinking alcohol and jumping from the ledge into the creek and swimming, according to the report.
Bosch was last seen about 2 a.m. Saturday but wasn’t reported missing until about 2 p.m. that day.
The water where he was found was about 15 feet deep. A personal flotation device was not in use, the OHP reported.