The City of Owasso has rescheduled its 2020 Free Landfill Day for Saturday, Aug. 22, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Waste Management-Quarry Landfill.
The landfill is located at 13740 E. 46th St. N. Items not accepted include tires, hazardous materials, liquids or appliances containing Freon refrigerants such as air conditioners and refrigerators.
A coupon is required to participate in the event. Coupons are available at the Utility Billing window, Recycle Center and Public Works.
City staff will be assisting at the landfill on the day of the event and will have additional coupons on hand for residents who have a government issued ID with an Owasso address, and/or a utility bill or other document available to confirm residency within the city limits.
For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.