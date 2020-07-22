The City of Owasso this week announced its employees of the quarter.
Four individuals — Julie Stevens, Shellie Wingert, Janet Jackson and Heather Stewart — were recognized at City Council Tuesday evening for their outstanding efforts in serving the community.
During the June election, officials set up notarization drive-thru stations outside City Hall at the request of the Rogers County Election Board to accommodate the high number of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four women, who work in the office of the city clerk, volunteered their time three Saturdays out of the month to occupy the booths and ensure that every vote was submitted — a collective effort that Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr commended.
“With temperatures reaching into the 90s and the heat rising from each running vehicle,” Lehr said, “all (of them) greeted each customer with a smile from under protective masks, taking all the necessary safety precautions and providing outstanding customer service without complaint.”
They did not get paid extra for notarizing ballots, “displaying volunteerism and self-sacrifice,” he added, “simply because they care about Owasso citizens, and removing the obstacle of standing in a potentially long voting line during our worldwide pandemic.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Stevens praised her colleagues for their ongoing support during June’s event.
“I just want to say how much I appreciate working for an organization that really empowers employees to go above and beyond when the opportunity presents,” she said.
Stevens, Wingert, Jackson and Stewart assist in preparing and issuing orders for the court, which includes summonses, probation orders and other legal documents.
Each year, the City names one of the quarterly recipients as Employee of the Year with the prestigious Eagle Award. The recipient of the 2019 title was Public Works engineer Daniel Dearing.