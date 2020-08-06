Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that the State will be allocating approximately $250 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to Oklahoma cities and counties based on their population.
This change allows for city and county governments to access CRF dollars more quickly and with maximum efficiency.
“For the past two months, the State has closely followed guidance from the federal government in how to distribute critical Coronavirus Relief Funds to state agencies, cities and counties,” Stitt said in a release. “The new CRF allocation model will ensure city and county governments have equitable access and more foresight as they plan for the remainder 2020.”
Both Owasso and Collinsville were named on the list of recipients, with Owasso eligible for over $2.5 million and Collinsville authorized for over $557,700.
The State’s new CRF allocation model designates a portion of the $250 million to each city and county based on a formula of $77 per capita. The model calculates city and county populations using the latest 2019 Census estimates, and county populations solely reflect unincorporated areas.
Under the CARES Act, federal funds were directly awarded to cities and counties with populations above 500,000. Tulsa (401,190) is the largest Oklahoma city or county without a direct allocation and will now receive more than $30 million from the State.
City and county governments have until Nov. 1, 2020, to apply for reimbursement of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn the maximum amount a city or county is eligible for, visit the State's website.