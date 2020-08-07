Chinowth & Cohen Realtors held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Owasso office Friday morning.
Staff with the Tulsa-based real estate company joined other members of the community to move dirt on a ⅓-acre lot located next to Starbucks off of U.S. 169 on East 116th Street.
Once completed, the branch will replace Chinowth & Cohen’s Smith Farm Marketplace office off of East 96th Street, and serve as its own standalone building. The company currently has 14 branches statewide, with another soon to open in Oklahoma City.
Cofounders Sheryl Chinowth and Lee Cohen, along with members of their team, GH2Architects and the Owasso Chamber, attended Friday’s event and shared their excitement for the new facility.
“… When me and Sheryl started the company, one of the first projects almost immediately was getting an Owasso office up and going,” realtor and cofounder Taylor Chinowth said at the groundbreaking. “I feel like we’ve always had a really great group here in Owasso … We’ve really loved being a part of the community here.”
Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin added, “One of the most important things that we can do and see as a Chamber of Commerce is business expansion. For Sheryl and Lee, for your efforts in the past, for your team that has grown tremendously over the years, I say thank you and congratulations, and thanks for investing in Owasso.”
Owasso Mayor Bill Bush was also on site and extended his appreciation for Chinowth & Cohen’s continued involvement in serving Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.
“We really appreciate you guys being a part of the Owasso community,” Bush said. “We love it when new businesses come in and expand, and you’re no exception. And so we just wish you all the best and hope that you just flourish here in Owasso, we know you will.”
Chinowth & Cohen’s new office is located at 13506 E. 116th St. N. For more information, visit cctulsa.com.