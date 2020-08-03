State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister on Friday announced that 175 Oklahoma school districts, including Owasso, have been awarded mobile internet access and devices through 50,000 Verizon Unlimited 4GE data plans and Jetpacks, following a competitive grant process.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education grants leveraged a portion of the agency’s set-aside monies from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, created by the federal Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act, to help ensure that all students have connectivity to access online learning if the spread of COVID-19 requires districts to use alternative learning models.
As a partner in the OSDE initiative, OneNet, a division of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, will provide, at no cost to districts, content filtering and technical support to facilitate the telecom connection between Verizon and the state telecom network. OneNet is assuming the $250,000 value of this support as a contribution to the OSDE initiative and the students in districts awarded the hotspots.
Owasso Public Schools was awarded 300 hotspots as part of the project. Districts receiving the devices, which Verizon sold to OSDE at a discounted rate, will assign and deploy them under specific requirements. For example, they must pay a nominal monthly service fee for unlimited 4G LTE data service for each awarded device for at least six months and assure that devices are assigned only to low-income students.
“This pandemic has underscored the inequities of the digital divide that hinder opportunities for so many of our children,” said Hofmeister. “We are grateful that this partnership with Verizon and OneNet will make a critical difference in ensuring many thousands of children and families will now have the opportunity for robust distance learning.”
Verizon expects to ship hotspots to districts so that they will be available when school starts. The company will also provide technical support throughout the school year. Districts have the opportunity to purchase additional hotspots for students not considered low income, and for teachers and staff at the same cost and rate secured by OSDE for the grant.