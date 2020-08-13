Owasso senior Braxton Younce touted a sign that read “RIP Senior Year!” outside Owasso High School Thursday afternoon.
Younce was among a small group of protestors, many being students, who rallied for in-person classes along East 86th Street (see PHOTO gallery).
He showed up to join the peaceful demonstration upon learning that his time playing clarinet in marching band would be delayed after Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner gave the green light on Aug. 4 to cancel in-person classes due to COVID-19 concerns.
“To lose something like that, it kind of hurts, and it’s something that’s real meaningful to me,” Younce said. “And to not be able to have that as of right now is kind of disappointing.”
Logan Dawson, who plays percussion alongside Younce in band, was also on site holding a sign that read “I’d rather be learning (a math equation) than using my 1st Amendment.” He was worried about losing out on time spent with his teachers and peers.
“… I think schools need to be in-person, and it’s what we need to do,” said Dawson, a junior at OHS, “because there’s something about that in-person aspect that you don’t get if you’re just sitting in your bedroom on a Chromebook.”
Thursday’s protest came just a few days after more than 100 parents showed up at the Owasso school board meeting Monday evening to voice their opinions about the upcoming school year.
Seniors Olivia Ross and Haley Raburn worked together to make some of the signs for the demonstration, which read “Bedrooms aren’t classrooms,” “My education my choice,” “Don’t let Union beat us” and “I should be in school right now but here we are.”
“I’m in favor of (in-person classes),” Ross said, “because not only of the social aspect, but also because you’re able to learn better when you’re face-to-face with a teacher than when you’re at home alone.”
Raburn added, “I’m here protesting so I can get my senior year back. For the past three years of high school, I’ve been looking forward to all of the senior traditions, and they got taken away from me.”
The protestors, some of whom were parents, promoted hashtags like #StudentsForChoice and #ParentsForChoice to help spread the word about their message.
Owasso school board members on Monday said they will review feedback from students and parents going into the new school year. The board’s next monthly public meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.
More information can be found on the district’s website at owassops.org.