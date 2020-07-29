What impact can video marketing have for a business, even during COVID-19?
COVID-19 has changed how a lot of people do business. We have been slowly going towards a fully digital world. COVID-19 has shown us that it is possible. Video marketing during this pandemic is crucial.
You need to be top of mind on social media. That’s where all your customers are all day long anyways.
How often are you on your phone? Social media also helps you brand your business in a way you never could with traditional marketing. You can tell your story through video. Show your customers how you got started in your industry. Tell them the different challenges you faced while making your product.
Product videos can increase purchases by 144% according to Neil Patel. A lot of business want to make videos but don’t have the resources. 68% of people say they’d most prefer to learn about a new product or service by watching a short video. They are watching YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram videos.
Why aren’t they watching you?