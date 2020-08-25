What are tips to improve my child’s health while dealing with the COVID-19 impact?
Today’s big issues and uncertainty can bring additional stress and anxiety for our kiddos.
Their once organized school day has been completely turned upside down. Parents want to know how to help their kids stay healthy. At the YMCA GO CLUB, we understand that flexibility is key to meet each child’s needs when serving multiple kids in different grades and levels for distance learning.
What we practice at the YMCA is healthy spirit, mind and body. To meet this goal, we implement meditation in the mornings before they begin their work, healthy snacks twice a day, daily physical exercise, and a room where they can take “brain breaks” in creative activities such as art, board games and sensory activities.
We understand that each child is unique and we value that diversity by offering a variety of options to help keep them stay balanced. We also see much value in free play because children learn so much during that time such as how to navigate through social interaction, leadership skills, and how the world works around them. Investing in our children is investing in our future.