For a fourth year in a row, Ascension St. John Owasso has been named to the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. The honor recognizes the site as one of the top performing hospitals in the nation for 2020.
The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.
“We are very proud of this extraordinary achievement,” said David Phillips, Ascension St. John Owasso president. “To be nationally recognized for the work we do on a daily basis is a true credit to our incredible team of caregivers, and demonstrates the dedication and compassion our doctors, clinicians, and associates bring to the organization and to our community.”
IBM Watson Health identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The organization established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve high performance.
“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, MD, MPP, vice president and chief health officer at IBM Watson Health.
Established in 2006, Ascension St. John Owasso, a 36-bed community hospital, offers a wide range of healthcare services, including emergency care, labor and delivery, newborn nursery, general surgery, sports medicine, diagnostic imaging services featuring CT, MRI, mammography and bone density, and outpatient services to people throughout northeastern Tulsa County.