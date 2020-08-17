Joni Blackman is passionate about pottery.
The longtime Owasso resident can be found hard at work shaping and sculpting different pieces of clay inside her home studio.
Blackman lives a few miles northeast of Owasso and has transformed her two-car garage into a workshop full of kilns, wheels, slab rollers, paints and more. She took up the hobby in 2013 after retiring from teaching at Rejoice Christian School for nearly 12 years.
“Pottery was just something I had always wanted to do,” Blackman said. “I’ve liked it since I was in my young 20s, and I just think it’s an intriguing thing … Every time I would see somebody doing that, I just thought, ‘I really would like to do that.’”
Over the last seven years, Blackman has dedicated much of her time to creating functional pieces like mugs, bowls and platters, and occasionally decorative yard pieces and even Christmas tree ornaments. Her crafting process can last anywhere from a few hours to several days, depending on what she’s making.
She gives a lot of pieces away to friends and family, but also makes a small profit by selling them to interested pottery-goers online and at various trade shows.
“It’s a way to grow and learn and be involved with other people,” Blackman said. “There’s so much variety when you look at different people’s style … no two people’s (pottery) ever looks exactly alike. I just think it’s the uniqueness of it.”
Blackman also enjoys incorporating natural elements like real flowers and other small plants into her pieces. One of her favorite projects is picking the leaves off of the tall oak and maple trees throughout her backyard and using them as inspiration.
Each leaf-blown bowl and platter serves as a tribute to her father, who planted some of the trees when they moved into the house over 30 years ago.
“It’s something to me that’s an heirloom that the kids can have as they grow older; I don’t think we end up having enough of that kind of stuff,” she said. “When I look at pieces, I think of that person (my dad) … To me, this will be a reminder for them.”
Blackman said she has taken to her garage more than usual since the coronavirus hit, giving her an opportunity to develop new ideas and continue crafting ceramic birthrights for her children and grandchildren.
“It gives me a creative outlet and something to do,” she said, “especially for these past few months, with people not being able to go and do and socialize and be around other people quite as much.”
Blackman’s husband John, who works as a mechanical engineer for Lufthansa, also pitches in to help on occasion. He recently created a computer program to automate his wife’s kiln’s heating process. They both enjoy bicycling, kayaking and traveling outside the studio.