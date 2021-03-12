Comment: Oklahomans shouldn't fear violent crime will suddenly run free because of Indian sovereignty

First and foremost, we are already in contact with victims and their families to ensure they know they have our support moving forward. Even as we celebrate our sovereignty, we recognize that this will be a painful process to revisit. When I speak with victims and their families, I let them know that we will fight for justice, and that will not change.

Many of the dismissed cases can now be refiled in either tribal or federal courts. On the recommendations of our Sovereignty Commission, we’ve already expanded the budget and capacity in our court system to handle the increase in cases. And we have updated our criminal code to help make case jurisdiction transitions as seamless as possible.

With major crimes with non-Indian defendants, the federal government is able to prosecute, and we are working with the U.S. attorneys as those offices continue to move forward.

Under current law, the federal government is the only sovereign that can prosecute non-Indian crimes against Indians, so it is crucial it carries out its responsibilities. The state of Oklahoma can continue to handle crimes by non-Indians against non-Indians on our land.

And as Cherokee Nation attorney general, I can prosecute crimes by Indians against Indians — we have already filed over 300 criminal charges against Indian defendants.