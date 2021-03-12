Comment: Oklahomans shouldn't fear violent crime will suddenly run free because of Indian sovereignty

The Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma last summer was a watershed moment, finally delivering recognition of tribal sovereignty over tribal land.
As attorney general for the Cherokee Nation, I was proud to join the celebration of this victory for our tribe and for all of Indian Country. But at the same time, along with leaders in our community and across the state, I recognized that the ruling will create new challenges for our criminal justice system that need to be addressed.
As a result of these challenges, the Cherokee Nation got to work right away, establishing the Commission for the Protection of Cherokee Nation Sovereignty that made recommendations on how we can best reinforce our legal system and continue to protect our citizens.
Thursday’s decision from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, affirming that the McGirt decision applies to Cherokee Nation, underscores the importance of that preparation. With the decision comes dismissals of criminal cases, both past and in process, on what is now recognized as the Cherokee Nation’s reservation and where the state of Oklahoma never had jurisdiction.
I know there are many questions about what this means — for defendants, for victims and their families, and for cases in the future. So, I want to explain how the Cherokee Nation will handle these dismissals and how we will continue to protect and stand up for victims and all of our citizens.
First and foremost, we are already in contact with victims and their families to ensure they know they have our support moving forward. Even as we celebrate our sovereignty, we recognize that this will be a painful process to revisit. When I speak with victims and their families, I let them know that we will fight for justice, and that will not change.
Many of the dismissed cases can now be refiled in either tribal or federal courts. On the recommendations of our Sovereignty Commission, we’ve already expanded the budget and capacity in our court system to handle the increase in cases. And we have updated our criminal code to help make case jurisdiction transitions as seamless as possible.
With major crimes with non-Indian defendants, the federal government is able to prosecute, and we are working with the U.S. attorneys as those offices continue to move forward.
Under current law, the federal government is the only sovereign that can prosecute non-Indian crimes against Indians, so it is crucial it carries out its responsibilities. The state of Oklahoma can continue to handle crimes by non-Indians against non-Indians on our land.
And as Cherokee Nation attorney general, I can prosecute crimes by Indians against Indians — we have already filed over 300 criminal charges against Indian defendants.
But while we are taking every possible step to deliver justice, I am under no illusions that the current system is perfect or one we should settle for. My own prosecutorial authority is limited by federal law —the maximum sentence we can hand down for any crime is three years, and even that is an increase from a decade ago. In some cases, the federal government’s authority is limited as well, whether due to statute of limitations or simply lack of resources.
Clearly, our legal system needs additional resources to meet effectively the new demands placed on it. However, that does not mean Oklahomans should fear violent criminals will suddenly all run free. But it does mean that tribes, the federal government, the Oklahoma Legislature and our state agencies should be working together to fix the process.
A clear first step, which was included in the Cherokee Sovereignty Commission recommendations and has been echoed by officials like Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, would be to allow for tribes and the state to compact on criminal jurisdiction.
This would mean that when tribes choose to do so, they can share jurisdiction with the state and cooperate on how crimes can best be prosecuted. It would not force any decisions on tribes who do not want to compact, but would create additional options as tribes like our own continue to expand our capacity and capabilities.
Compacting is not a new idea — it’s working successfully on issues ranging from the Indian Child Welfare Act to gaming. But federal legislation is required to expand compacting to criminal jurisdiction, so we are working with our congressional delegation in Oklahoma and with national leaders to make that happen.
This is a commonsense move that will help ensure no future cases fall through any gaps and that criminals are prosecuted on our reservation, without diminishing our sovereignty or requiring any tribe to compact that does not want to do so.
You may have seen inflammatory commentary about McGirt that creates confusion about tribal sovereignty or is misleading about what comes next on the Cherokee Reservation. And you may see the same following the OCCA decision.
The truth is: the Cherokee Nation is continuing to do everything in our power to keep our friends and neighbors safe, to keep criminals off the streets, and to do what is right for victims. As we continue to work for solutions like compacting that will help with future cases, please know that keeping the public safe is our priority.
Sara Hill is attorney general of the Cherokee Nation.
