 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COMBSY and diverse artists to perform at the Vanguard Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa experimental indie-rock band, COMBSY, will perform Fri. Oct. 21 at The Vanguard Tulsa in a lineup that includes electric pop duo Sports, and DJ Sydney Lee.

Tickets start at $20 and are now on sale at thecanguardtulsa.com.

COMBSY, featuring Chris Combs, Costa Upson, Aaron Boehler, and Josh Raymer, is known for its live shows with a blend of pop and rock.

Recently, the band has hosted “Fire Fridays,” a weekly, live collaboration between COMBSY and the artists featured on Fire in Little Africa, a hip-hop multi-media project inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street and the centennial of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert