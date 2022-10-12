COMBSY and diverse artists to perform at the Vanguard Tulsa

Tulsa experimental indie-rock band, COMBSY, will perform Fri. Oct. 21 at The Vanguard Tulsa in a lineup that includes electric pop duo Sports, and DJ Sydney Lee.
Tickets start at $20 and are now on sale at thecanguardtulsa.com.
COMBSY, featuring Chris Combs, Costa Upson, Aaron Boehler, and Josh Raymer, is known for its live shows with a blend of pop and rock.
Recently, the band has hosted “Fire Fridays,” a weekly, live collaboration between COMBSY and the artists featured on Fire in Little Africa, a hip-hop multi-media project inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street and the centennial of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.