Comanche Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe to continue operating under compacts deemed invalid

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe plan to continue operating their casinos under terms of their new gaming compacts even though the state Supreme Court has ruled they are invalid.

"The compacts are valid. That's our legal position," said attorney Rob Rosette, who represented the tribes in compact negotiations. "The Supreme Court of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction over either one of these tribes."

The tribes believe only a federal court would have the authority to void the compacts, Rosette said.

Based on that belief, the tribes plan to continue offering Las Vegas-style Class III games, as they have in the past, Rosette said.

