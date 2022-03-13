Column: Transgender people are no better at sports than other athletes

In recent years, conservative legislators have added women’s sports to their ongoing playbook against the transgender community. Oklahoma legislators are no exception as they have introduced House Bill 4245, duly titled the Save Women’s Sports Act.

This type of legislation is nothing more than fearmongering under the guise of protecting women. These bills promote the idea that transgender women will have an unfair athletic advantage over non-transgender women. Relying on the sexist belief that those assigned male at birth are inherently better at sports than those assigned female.

Testosterone levels are viewed as the golden ticket to performance. It is true testosterone can increase muscle mass and promote growth. However, this fails to consider that transgender youth treated with puberty blockers or hormones do not have the same testosterone levels as their non-transgender peers.

Puberty blockers act as a pause button for transgender children and halt the pubescent production of testosterone and estrogen. So, a transgender girl taking puberty blockers would not have the testosterone levels of a non-transgender boy. Her hormone levels would be closer to that of a non-transgender girl, and her baseline athletic ability would be similar.

It is important to note that hormone levels are not what makes someone a good athlete.

The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs proves this point. Billie Jean King, a woman, beat Bobby Riggs against all odds in the Battle of the Sexes. Her win came as a great shock because of the overwhelming belief that a female had no chance of competing against a male.

Legislation like HB 4245 rebrands this old belief to apply to the transgender community.

A recent example is Laurel Hubbard, one of the first transgender people to compete at the Olympics. When New Zealand announced that Hubbard, a transgender woman, would be competing in women’s weightlifting, some argued this was unfair competition. They believed she would win simply because of her sex assigned at birth.

If this were true, there would be nothing getting in the way of her taking the gold. However, in reality, this did not hold up.

In her Olympic debut, Hubbard did not register a single set and received a DNF (did not finish). It was one of the lowest possible outcomes for an athlete, but something that could have happened to anyone. Whether the result was due to nerves, injury or something else, this serves as an important example that transgender people are not superhuman.

We are not innately athletic, nor are we the bogeyman we are made out to be. We are simply human.

For so many young people, sports are where they find community and daily enjoyment. Sports are competitive, but we shouldn’t reduce it to wins and losses. The old adage, “It’s not about winning,” is important to keep in mind when discussing school sports.

People are not transitioning to win in competitions. They are transitioning because it is right for them, and they should not have to choose between being themselves and playing sports.

Transitioning isolates us from family, friends and the communities we have built. It is cruel to tell young people that they cannot play because of some made-up idea of fairness.

The fact is sex assigned at birth does not dictate athletic ability. All children should be allowed to play the sports they want.

Alex Wade identifies as a transgender man and serves as the deputy director and medical services director of Oklahomans for Equality.

