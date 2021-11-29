Column: The Internet Needs a 'Bill of Responsibilities'

But if we use ad blockers or other technologies to reduce the value companies create when we use their services, we are getting something for nothing and expecting others to foot the bill.

2. Contribute to shared data trusts.

A rights-oriented approach to the internet doesn’t just make free-riding behavior seem noble, it also aims to minimize data collection and sharing. Yet, society has a clear interest in improving human health and health care, and the pace of progress on both will slow down unless a significant share of personal health data is shared and analyzed for medical research purposes.

It can be done in ways that protect privacy — and we all should opt-in.

3. Support reasonable network-management practices and regulations.

There has been much hue and cry about net neutrality as a core human right. But the internet is not and never was neutral the way the circuit-switched telephone network was. For low-latency applications such as video calls to work effectively, some digital packets need to be prioritized over others, such as email.

Moreover, certain types of content should be blocked, such as malware and child pornography. At times, companies may need to scan unencrypted data to thwart bad actors. That is a good thing.