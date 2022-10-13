Column: Stitt’s swift, decisive actions during COVID-19 demonstrate he can deliver results

Since Gov. Kevin Stitt took office, we have seen a sizable wave of Oklahomans register with or switch to join the Republican Party — more than 100,000 people.

All the while, Oklahomans are fleeing the Democratic Party, except for Joy Hofmeister. She did the complete opposite of a majority of Oklahoma voters and chose to join President Joe Biden’s party, citing Stitt’s COVID-19 response as her reason.

Nobody denies that Stitt has inherited his fair share of challenges and crises, navigating a pandemic being the most notable. Contrary to the opinions of some, the steps Stitt took during his response to the pandemic generated a theme of liberty, responsibility and action, which underlies his governorship.

As a doctor in Oklahoma for the past 25 years, I watched as most of our country’s governors employed pseudoscience and fear as a means of justifying government control and mandates.

In Oklahoma, however, Stitt chose to maximize freedom and personal liberties rather than expand government authority. To use Stitt’s own words, he “found the right balance between protecting public health and protecting Oklahomans’ right to provide for their families.”

Stitt fought for vaccinations to remain a personal choice for individuals, health care workers and our Oklahoma National Guard. As a vaccinated doctor myself, any freedom-loving Oklahoman would agree with Stitt that “no American should lose their job over a vaccine, especially our brave health care workers who have been on the front lines.”

By way of protecting public health, Stitt demonstrated through swift, decisive action that he can deliver results for all Oklahomans. During the pandemic, the governor brought experts to the table as part of his Solutions Task Force, partnering with the health care community to build additional, permanent hospital capacity and take care of our most vulnerable.

Even in the midst of unprecedented disruptions, he led a team to figure out how to supply us with a constant stream of PPE, COVID-19 tests and additional workforce to weather the storm. His actions garnered early national praise for top 10 deployment statewide.

More recently, the governor has been on the front lines of solving the health care sector’s hiring challenges. His vision casting through his annual budgets and calls for top 10 status set the stage for the University of Oklahoma to accept the largest nursing class in the school’s history.

I’m confident Stitt’s drive for Oklahoma to thrive will position our state to be on the forefront of the next generation of health care.

As this election cycle comes to a close, I hope voters will join me in truly reflecting on who we want to lead our state, position us to improve health outcomes, and place us at the forefront of health care innovation.

The Democratic nominee advocates for big government shutdowns and more taxes, which will leave us looking more like Europe and its socialized health care system.

I’m choosing four more years of freedom and growth in Gov. Kevin Stitt.

