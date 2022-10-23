Column: Stitt offers conservative, business leadership for next four years

When Oklahoma voters chose Kevin Stitt to be governor in 2018, they hoped a successful businessman could fix the finances of the state. Gov. Stitt did just that, and he can make even greater financial progress for Oklahoma with a second term as governor.

When Stitt entered office, he dove right into the details of the state’s revenues and expenditures.

During my time as an Oklahoma state senator and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I had never seen a governor spend so much time on absorbing the intricacies of the state budget. I kept throwing more and more information at him, and he kept absorbing more and more of the details.

He quickly realized that the state needed a larger savings account to be prepared for the next economic downturn. To accomplish that, he believed that we should keep a realistic lid on recurring expenses. As a result of rebounding energy prices and recent tax hikes, the state’s Rainy Day Fund was being replenished.

Every governor before Stitt was satisfied to just let the Rainy Day Fund grow to its statutory limit and spend all the certified revenue. But not Stitt. He proposed setting aside an additional $200 million. Such a move was unheard of, and it did shock the “spend it all” crowd.

Stitt’s first target was $1 billion with an eventual goal of $2 billion, about three months of expenses. Legislative leaders also saw the wisdom of getting prepared for the next recession.

The budget for FY 2020 included the big savings increase, gave teachers another pay raise and put the largest-ever deposit into the business closing fund.

Sure enough, the next recession came much quicker than we all thought in the form of a global pandemic. Oil and gas prices cratered. Revenues plummeted. So then, like a good businessman would, Stitt organized new revenue estimates for the first time in state history through the Board of Equalization to provide budget leaders with an update on the dramatic shift in cash flow.

The Legislature wisely used $800 million of the $1 billion savings to get through the 2020 fiscal year and cut expenses for the next fiscal year. The U.S. government injected over $35 billion of COVID-19 relief funds into the state.

Stitt led Oklahoma to quickly reopen the state and its economy. A gusher of tax revenue ensued.

The governor and legislators cut taxes, increased education funding to record levels and gave state law enforcement officials much needed raises. State coffers now have nearly $3 billion in savings and almost $700 million in a supercharged business development bucket.

Thanks to fiscal restraint, proper savings discipline and long-term thinking, the state of Oklahoma now has unheard of opportunities to reform the tax code, increase education funding and fix more roads.

We need a conservative businessman like Kevin Stitt for another four years to lead the way.

Mike Mazzei is president of Tulsa Wealth Advisors. He served as a Republican state senator from 2004 to 2016 and secretary of budget from 2018 to 2020.